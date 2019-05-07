© NOAA Fisheries/West



Two dead grey whales were found washed ashore in the last two days, bringing the total to 13 this year alone in Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).A dead grey whale washed ashore at Harborview Park in Everett Sunday, according to the Everett Police Department.Another gray whale was found stranded near Ilwaco at Cape Disappointment Saturday.A portion of Harborview Park remains closed.The Everett Police Department is working with the Washington State Fish and Wildlife and NOAA to determine the cause of death of the whale found Sunday.The whale's age and gender are still under investigation, Michael Milstein with NOAA said. They will likely perform an necropsy on the whale Monday.A majority seem to not get enough food to make the journey back north, he added. These whales feed during the summer in the arctic and don't feed during their migration.