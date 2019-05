© Reuters / Yves Herman

There's no diplomacy potential... Pompeo and Bolton seem to be oblivious to the fact that the US isn't the only power around anymore.

The hardline policies aimed at China, Iran and Venezuela could backfire. Everyone is scared of the United States now, nobody can trust the United States as a reasonable partner. We're back to 2003, with George Bush and Iraq.

From Iran and Venezuela to China, President Donald Trump's foreign policy is being shaped by hawks who believe that the US cannot be challenged militarily, a political analyst told RT, adding that Washington is now risking war.President Trump's hawkish advisers are putting the US on a collision course with other world powers, and the chances for diplomatic solutions diminish by the day.The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group will soon arrive in the Persian Gulf - some 7,000 miles away from its home port in Virginia - in order to "send a clear message" to Tehran. While Bolton, a longtime Iran hawk, claims the move is meant to preempt an Iranian attack, the adviser's eye may actually be on the country's oil trade.As US sanctions tighten around Iran, the country's oil sector has looked for ways to defy the restrictions and maintain sales. Iran's recent turn to the 'grey market,' as well as assistance from Europe, could help exports stay afloat, but the American military presence in the Gulf could hamper those efforts.Iran isn't the only country in Pompeo and Bolton's crosshairs. US warships recently sailed through the South China Sea in a blatant violation of Chinese territory, while Washington threatens 'humanitarian intervention' in Venezuela, sure to turn the country into a smoldering ruin.