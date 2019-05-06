snow
An estimated 67 centimeters of snow fell in the mountains of Italy's Veneto region on Sunday, May 5, Nuova Venezia reported.

The late season storm delivered winds and flurries throughout the southern Dolomite region and broke local records for spring snowfall, Italian media said.

Video posted to Instagram and is described as showing heavy flurries and snow-laden trees near Crespano del Grappa.







Credit: omarscalco via Storyful