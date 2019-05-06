The late season storm delivered winds and flurries throughout the southern Dolomite region and broke local records for spring snowfall, Italian media said.
Video posted to Instagram and is described as showing heavy flurries and snow-laden trees near Crespano del Grappa.
Winter fairy tale on the road to Cappane di Cosola, north Italy (1512 m) yesterday, May 5th. Report: Centro Meteo Piemonte CMP pic.twitter.com/5hs5od38Qp— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 6, 2019
Thick snow depth in Piane di Mocogno, Modena, Italy (1300m ASL) yesterday, May 5th. Report: Francesco Berselli pic.twitter.com/IM5H68X29Y— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) May 6, 2019
Credit: omarscalco via Storyful
Comment: It's not only the central and northern parts of Italy currently experiencing heavy snowfall, so too is the far south: