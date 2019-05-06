© Henning Bagge



Saturday morning a new record low of 0.8 degrees was set in Frederiksberg.

It was frosty enough in Copenhagen during the Occupation in World War II, but did you know that the coldest ever May day recorded in the Danish capital was in 1941?Something was clearly up with the weather that year, which makes Hitler's decision to launch Operation Barbarossa a month later all the more baffling.The frosty beginning to the day that many woke up to followed a night that included hail, sleet and even snow - no, you weren't hallucinating!On Friday evening in the capital at around 22:00, and at different times elsewhere around the country,In fact, it's a fair conclusion that Copenhagen has been experiencing all four seasons of late: the sunshine and warmth of summer, the blusteriness of the autumn, the snow and coldness of winter, and the ... well, whatever spring is well known for.Some weather forecasters are warning of more of the same, and a quick look at the website of the national forecaster DMI confirms that temperatures won't climb higher than 14 degrees until well into the second half of May.