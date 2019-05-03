© Global Look Press / Wolfgang Kumm

The Chinese contemporary artist Ai Wei Wei has taken part in a protest against the extradition of the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the US. Ai warned that such a development would pose a threat to the freedom of speech."This chaos reflects a real danger to our society and to our time because"We are all Julian Assange," read a large banner that the demonstrators unfurled.During the rally, one of the demonstrators read a statement issued by another whistleblower,Ai is known for his contemporary art work as well as for his activism. He investigated government corruption and cover-ups in China, where he also faced persecution and was forced to move to Berlin with his family. The demonstration was also attended by some other journalists and activists.Elsewhere in Europe, Assange supporters were also concerned by his fate at the hands of the British justice and potential extradition to the US. In London, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Westminster Magistrates Court, where the whistleblower's extradition hearing was held.About 50 backers of the Wikileaks founder also staged an improvised rally outside of the Ecuadorian embassy, where he lived for some seven years following the hearing on his extradition.Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian diplomats refused to allow the Wikileaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, enter the mission and take Assange's belongings, which were left behind when he was arrested by the British police. Hrafnsson called such actions "outrageous" and even called the police to assist him but failed to retrieve the whistleblower's stuff so far.