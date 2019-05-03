Society's Child
'Danger to our time': Iconic Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei joins pro-Assange rally in Berlin
RT
Fri, 03 May 2019 16:34 UTC
"This chaos reflects a real danger to our society and to our time because Julian Assange is very symbolic for freedom of speech and freedom of press," the iconic artist and activist told Ruptly video news agency as he joined dozens of protesters, who gathered near the Brandenburg Gate - one of the best-known landmarks of the German capital - to support Assange, who is now fighting against his extradition to the US.
"We are all Julian Assange," read a large banner that the demonstrators unfurled. Ai warned that if the extradition case moves forward, it would "pose a danger to all journalists and all individuals, who are defending the very essential rights" of the freedom of speech and the freedom of press.
During the rally, one of the demonstrators read a statement issued by another whistleblower, Edward Snowden, who noted that "it is not just a man who stands in jeopardy, but the future of the free press."
Ai is known for his contemporary art work as well as for his activism. He investigated government corruption and cover-ups in China, where he also faced persecution and was forced to move to Berlin with his family. The demonstration was also attended by some other journalists and activists.
"I think Assange has done more than anyone in the world for journalism and the freedom of information and it is a shame to see many of the world's media defaming him," Esteban Servat, an investigative journalist and author told Ruptly.
"As long as Julian Assange is imprisoned, as long as Chelsea Manning is imprisoned ... our basic foundation of democracy, which is the freedom of speech and the freedom of press, is imprisoned as well," Srecko Horvat, a co-founder of the Democracy in Europe Movement (DiEM25) and one of the rally organizers, said.
Elsewhere in Europe, Assange supporters were also concerned by his fate at the hands of the British justice and potential extradition to the US. In London, dozens of protesters gathered outside the Westminster Magistrates Court, where the whistleblower's extradition hearing was held.
About 50 backers of the Wikileaks founder also staged an improvised rally outside of the Ecuadorian embassy, where he lived for some seven years following the hearing on his extradition.
Meanwhile, the Ecuadorian diplomats refused to allow the Wikileaks editor-in-chief, Kristinn Hrafnsson, enter the mission and take Assange's belongings, which were left behind when he was arrested by the British police. Hrafnsson called such actions "outrageous" and even called the police to assist him but failed to retrieve the whistleblower's stuff so far.