It is unlikely that Vox's hyper-nationalist voters know that their party scored a significant presence in Spain's parliament mostly thanks to Zionists, Islamists and foreigners.With the April 28 general elections in Spain over, the far-right partyfour decades after Francisco Franco's dictatorship. While a less alarmist reading would say that the far-right was always there, hidden in the conservative People's Party (PP),The party appealed to voters in one of Spain's most contested elections since its return to democracy, mostlyEmphasizing the return of a long lost Spain and pushing to fight what they refer to as an "Islamist invasion," which is the "enemy of Europe." One could summarize it asYet while this definitely appealed to almost two million voters,Back in January 2019, an investigation made by the newspaper El Pais revealed, through leaked documents, that- donated to Vox between its founding in December 2013 and the European Parliament elections in May 2014However, this is where things get complicated.by Massoud Rajavi and Abolhassan Banisadr, nowadays(Massoud's wife).A reason for many to believe thatwhich over the past few decades has managed to create a complicated web of anti-Iranian, pro-Israel and right-wing government support from all over the world.To understand MEK, it's necessary to review theThe oppression carried out by the Pahlavi royal family led to the creation of many radical groups, one which wasIts original anti-west, especially anti-U.S. sentiment pushed for the killing of six U.S citizens in Iran in the 1970s. While in 1979, they enthusiastically cheered the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran. After the Iranian Revolution, its young leaders, including Rajavi, pushed for endorsement from the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, but were denied.So Rajavi, allied with the winner of the country's first presidential election, Abolhassan Banisadr, who was not an ally of Khomeini, either. Soon Banisadr and MEK became some of Khomeini's main opposition figures and had fled to Iraq and later to France.In the neighboring country,In a RAND report, allegations of the group's complicity with Saddam are corroborated by press reports that quoteby the U.S. and European Union for the better part of the 1990s, but things changed after the U.S. invasion to Iraq in 2003. This is when thePut simply in words they applied the dictum of "the enemy of my enemy is my friend."The U.S.'s dismissal of past crimes reinvigorated MEK's intense lobbying campaign to have itself removed from terrorist lists in the U.S. and the European Union. MEK, which by the beginning of the 21 century had morphed into a cult-like group according to many testimonies from dissidents,In 2012, NBC News, citing two unnamed U.S. officials, reported that theBy 2009 and 2012, the EU and the U.S. respectivelySoon afterAs the U.S. neocon forefathers did before, MEK shed its "Marxism." After the U.S.'s official withdrawal from Iraq, they built MEK a safe have in Albania, near Tirana, where the trail of money can be followed once again.Hassan Heyrani, a former member of MEK's political department who defected in 2018, and handled parts of the organization's finances in Iraq, when asked by Foreign PolicyFor another former MEK member, Saadalah Saafi , the organization's money definitely comes from wealthy Arab states that oppose Iran's government.They aren't that big. They facilitate," Massoud Khodabandeh, who once served in the MEK's security department told Foreign Policy. "You look at it and say,Meanwhile, told the Jerusalem Post thatif a war were to break out. Saudi Arabia's state-run television channels have given friendly coverage to the MEK, and Prince Turki al-Faisal, Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief, even appeared in July 2016 at a MEK rally in Paris.In 2010 , a sizeable delegation arrived in Tel Aviv, consisting of some 30 leaders of the European Alliance for Freedom, gathering leaders such as Geert Wilders of the Netherlands, Philip Dewinter from Belgium and Jorg Haider's successor, Heinz-Christian Strache, from Austria.It is unlikely that Vox's hyper-nationalist voters know that their party scored a significant presence in Spain's parliament mostly thanks to Zionists, Islamists and foreigners.