Predictions and case reports

Adverse events and complications

Lesions on the forehead, nasal bridge and upper and lower eyelids of a "previously healthy" 6-year-old boy who received the chickenpox vaccine at 1 year of age.

Persistent shingles-related eye complications in a 6-year-old girl "with no medical history" who had been given two doses of chickenpox vaccine (at age 1 and again one year prior to the onset of symptoms).

Headache, eye pain, eyelid rash and other symptoms in a 7-year-old boy who was "otherwise healthy and had received all of his scheduled vaccinations."

Ocular herpes zoster lesions and nerve palsy in an 8-year-old boy with "up-to-date immunizations" and an "unremarkable" medical history.

The "cost of success"?

as is the case with nearly all vaccines on the market, the FDA approved varicella vaccines without any long-term safety testing-