"Yes, this is a coup. This is the most shocking violation of the Constitution and criminal activity in the history, not just of America, but of a western government. Much of this rises to the level of treason. People need to understand how shocking this is. It was a clear conspiracy. There will be arrests and indictments without question. . . . This was a coup. It was a conspiracy. It was criminal activity. These people need to be indicted, charged and need to be put in prison, and if they're not, then our Constitution is nothing more than a sham. This was a coup against a duly elected President, and people need to understand how serious this is."Shipp adds,
"We have a not so covert civil war going on right now that has been brewing over 60 years. We have the 'Dark Left,' and the DNC is fully involved with all their Congressmen and Senators. There is a Marxist movement within the DNC that is in control right now. You can match up the progressive goals with Marxist documents, and you can see they are one in the same. . . . They have to change and eliminate the Constitution. . . . They want to change the First Amendment and the Second Amendment first of all. Second of all, they despise and are targeting Christianity because Christianity . . . underlines the Constitution and is mentioned in the Declaration of Independence. That's their second target they have to destroy. Their third target is the founding principles of America. That's our culture. They have to destroy those three things if they are going to overturn our Constitution and turn this into a global Marxist government. That is not an understatement. . . . It's not the same party of JFK. It's now a Marxist party and an umbrella for every victim, twisted and perverted group that has nowhere else to go. This is a mortal blow to the Democrat Party when these things come out."
Shipp predicts President Trump will declassify more than anyone can imagine. Shipp says,
"They have been using 'classification' as a way to cover up illegal activity. The CIA has, especially in the case of this coup, not just in this, but in other things they have done criminally. They have been withholding things from Congress using 'classification' for decades. Trump knows what those are, and he is going to demand that classification is removed so the American people can see it. I am going to be dancing on top of my house if and when that happens."
Comment: That is still a very big 'if'.
Shipp predicts Trump will win re-election in 2020. Shipp says Trump won't be voted in by just devout Republicans, but Democrats who are running from their party because of how extreme it has gotten. Shipp explains,
"Yes, they are running from the Democrat Party. Support for Trump has been increasing by the millions. A lot of these Democrats are being very, very quiet right now because they know what will happen to them if they come out in support of Trump. When 2020 comes, these Democrats are going to push that button and pull that lever for Trump, and it's going to be more shocking than 2016."So, what's the danger for "We the People"? Ship says,
"The danger for 'We the People' is the Dark Left and Dark Left violence. As these indictments begin to come out, and as the players are called out, the violence on what I call the Dark Left, the violence is going to increase to the point where it's going to be very, very bad. There are going to be beatings and probably shootings, and shooting at police. . . . There is going to be a lot of violence coming from the Left in the next year or two. This is one of the reasons you need to exercise your 2nd Amendment rights . . . because of what the Left is going to do with these findings and what is going to be the death knell for the Democrat Party and the death knell for taking over our Constitution and culture. They will exponentially bring up their violence, and Americans need to arm themselves and protect themselves against that."Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with CIA whistleblower Kevin Shipp, founder of the popular website ForTheLoveofFreedom.net.
About The Author
Greg is the producer and creator of USAWatchdog.com. The site's slogan is "analyzing the news to give you a clear picture of what's really going on." The site will keep an eye on the government, your financial interests and cut through the media spin. USAWatchdog.com is neither Democrat nor Republican, Liberal or Conservative. Before creating and producing the site, Greg spent nearly 9 years as a network and investigative correspondent. He worked for ABC News and Good Morning America for nearly 6 years. Most recently, Greg worked for CNN for shows such as Paula Zahn Now, American Morning and various CNN business shows.
Comment: Whatever ramshackle violence is perpetrated by the left in the US - will be nothing compared to that of sleeping elephant of conservatives once they decide to respond.