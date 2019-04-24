13 people have been killed and 40 others injured following a rainstorm in Buyende district.The storm ravaged the villages of Kabugudo, Nabweyo, and Nakabembe in Kidera town council during the heavy rains which begun at 8:00 pm on Sunday night till 10:30 pm.The storm swept away 300 homes and residents have resorted to seeking refuge at Kidera health centre IV. Survivors have been transferred to Kidera health centre IV and Kamuli general hospital respectively. Fatuma Ndibaisa who is nursing wounds at Kidera health centre IV says that the collapsing rooftop hit her on the head."The rains were characterised with a heavy storm and I decided to lock myself in the house, however, in no time, I saw my rooftop shaking and on my way out, it hit me on the head," she says.Festo Nkulubya, another victim says that his three sons and wife have been transferred to Kamuli hospital after sustaining injuries."I was not at home when the storm struck, but I came back only to find the entire house flooded, and my wife together with the children were almost drowning, so I rushed them to Kamuli general hospital for further management," he said.Abdul Mulawa, the Buyende district police commander, says that the search is on to recover bodies of missing persons in the three villages. Mulawa further advised residents to shift from lake shores which have proven to be prone to heavy storms. Robert Musoke, the member of parliament for Budiope West, has asked the government and all well-wishers to come to the rescue of the affected residents.Source: Uganda Radio Network