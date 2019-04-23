In this image made from video on Monday,
© AP
In this image made from video on Monday, April 22, rescue workers handle the polar bear, shot with a tranquilizer in the village of Tilichiki, about 936 kilometres north of Petropavlosk Kamchatsky, Russian Far East.
Bear apparently travelled on an ice floe 700 kilometres south of Chukotka region to eastern Russia village

A polar bear that was found roaming around a village in eastern Russia, hundreds of kilometres away from its usual habitat, has been airlifted back home.

The exhausted-looking animal apparently travelled on an ice floe from the remote, sparsely populated Chukotka region to a village on Kamchatka, about 700 kilometres south, when it was found.

Rescue workers release the polar bear somewhere
© AP
Rescue workers release the polar bear somewhere in Chukotka, Russian Far East.
Russian emergency authorities on Monday mounted an operation to repatriate the bear.

A member of the response team shot a tranquillizer at the bear and put it in a container and onto a helicopter which flew to the snow-covered Chukotka.

The bear was then released into the wild.

Source: The Associated Press