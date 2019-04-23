The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.3 earthquake has hit the central Philippines,The new quake hit Tuesday afternoon and was centered 13 kilometers (8 miles) east of Tutubigan in the country's central region. The quake was relatively deep at 70.2 kilometers (43 miles).A supermarket crashed down in Monday's powerful earthquake, which damaged buildings and an airport in the northern Philippines. The death toll is now 11,Source: AP