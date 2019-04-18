"A phenomenon of anti-Islamic terrorism is becoming a serious challenge," Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday. He suggested that deep divides between immigrants and natives are fertile soil for "the rise of nationalist sentiments... and right wing, neo-racist radicalism."
The emergence of cold-blooded psychopaths and murderers who harbor plans to slaughter Muslims is becoming an alarming trend not only in Europe, but in the rest of the world.The official referred to the New Zealand tragedy on March 15, when 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant opened fire on Muslim worshippers at two city mosques as they gathered for Friday prayers. It was the worst shooting in the country's history, leaving 50 people dead and many more injured.
Tarrant was apprehended 36 minutes after the first call, but it was "absolutely his intention" to carry out further attacks. He was mobile and had two other firearms in his vehicle, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in the aftermath of the gun rampage.
ISIS & Al-Qaeda still a threat as jihadist cells spread in Europe, Asia
Despite losing territories in Syria and Iraq, Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda militants still pose a threat as terrorists cells spread in Europe and Asia, FSB head Alexander Bortnikov has said.
Terrorist groups operating on a network basis are taking root in Europe, Central and South-Eastern Asia, the director of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) warned. Organized groups of criminals for instance advance deep into Africa including Libya, the official said adding that the same can be said about Afghanistan.
The Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and related terrorist groups still pose a serious threat having structured themselves on a network basis. Interconnected and autonomous cells spread outside the Middle East to Europe, Central and South-Eastern Asia.According to Bortnikov, the driving force behind IS expansion is militants who are now returning to their countries of origin and creating terrorist cells at home. More than 1,500 out of 5,000 jihadists from Europe who earlier joined IS managed to come back from the Middle East, Bortnikov said citing expert estimates.
Most of them "had no difficulties" in reaching their home countries, the official bemoaned. He also hinted that Brussels' migration policy might be the reason for such a drastic advance as hundreds of thousands refugees entered EU since 2015, many of which stemmed from the countries with high terrorist activity.
In March, US President Donald Trump declared victory against IS in Syria after the Washington-backed SDF militia gained control over Baghouz, the jihadists' last stronghold in Syria.
Trump's claim, however, has been questioned by Syrian envoy to UN Bashar Jaafari who said that the Islamic State "is not over yet." French President Emmanuel Macron was also cautious about the matter indicating that the threat persists and the fight against terrorist groups must continue.