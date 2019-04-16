Will the covert war against Venezuela soon turn into an overt one?

[Sidebar: I won't write a detailed explanation about this topic here. My friend Andrei Martyanov can do that much better than I, but I will just say that to be truly effective, any air defense system has to be 1) multi-level and 2) integrated. Furthermore, such pseudo-analyses as mentioned above always overlooks the importance of all other factors besides the number and characteristics of the missiles themselves. But in reality, electronic warfare, network integration, signal processing, combat management systems, etc. play an absolutely crucial role in air defenses. Even deceptive measures (such as inflatable "tanks" or wooden "aircraft") can play a central role in the outcome (as it did in Kosovo and Iraq). The same goes for offensive air operations, of course. Thus no evaluation of a possible US air attack on Venezuela can be made without analyzing US capabilities, training, procedures, etc. The truth is that what military experts call "bean counting" is what only pretend-experts engage in. From a military point of view this is entirely useless and futile]

What about Syria?

Feel the love?!

Or Iran?

[Sidebar: when I speak of the stupidity of the US leaders, I don't mean that as an insult. I mean that in a diagnostic sense: these folks are simply not very bright. Check out Dmitry Orlov's excellent "Is the USS Ship of Fools Taking on Water?" for a very good discussion of the increasingly important role stupidity is playing in the actions of the Empire. And Orlov is not the only one thinking this. By now most Russians are pretty convinced that stupidity and gross incompetence is what best characterizes US decision-making. If it wasn't for the very real risks of war, the Russians would spend their time laughing at the cluelessness of the "indispensable nation's" leaders...]

The DPRK? The Ukraine? Libya? Country X?

Conclusion: Venezuela still in the cross-hairs or already under attack?