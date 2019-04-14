An 18.8-foot-long whale shark (Rhincodon typus) that was rescued by the forest department personnel in the Tuticorin Range of Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park on Wednesday night was found dead close to the same place on Thursday morning.An autopsy revealed that the juvenile female whale shark had suffered an injury behind the head and could have been hit by the propeller of a deep sea fishing boat.With the help of fishermen, we took it around 10 nautical miles off the coast and released it around 8.30 pm," he said.Source: TNN