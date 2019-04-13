Significant damage was reported in Franklin, TX after a long-track tornado that began south of Calvert, Robertson County hit the town. There are reports of injuries, downed trees, damaged homes and trailers, and collapsed buildings downtown.
One mobile home with a person inside was reportedly ripped from its location.
Authorities reported several people injured, including two children.
Two tornadoes touched down near the town of Alta. One of them destroyed two homes and downed numerous trees.
Hail as large as 7.6 cm (3 inches) in diameter hit San Antonio and areas north of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, TWC reported.
More than 500 flights were canceled and 300 delayed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
