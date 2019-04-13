© Tugela Boshoff



Social media were flooded with videos and pictures on Tuesday following a waterspout that was spotted just off the coast of Durban.Andre Britz was on holiday with his family in Umdloti, north of Durban, when he witnessed the event and captured it on video."I can't remember the exact time but it was sometime in the afternoon. I had never seen something like it before, I'd only ever witnessed such events on TV," he told TimesLIVE.According to Storm Report SA, waterspouts are often formed from a dark rotating cloud called a supercell, but they can also be created from a thunderstorm."You can maybe expect one or two spouts over about two years. A waterspout has similar features to a tornado, like having a funnel and damaging wind that can be felt 1km-2km away.