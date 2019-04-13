frost damage
The latest frosts have damaged most of the apricot production in Tobarra, as La Tribuna de Albacete has learned from several agrarian sources. To be precise, some three million kilos have been lost, and only the upper area of ​​El Raso, which may account for 20% of the production, has fully escaped the impact of the low temperatures, together with some other minor production areas.

The most affected areas are those between Entresierras and Polope and the lower part of El Raso, where the harvests of other fruit trees, especially peaches, have also been lost.

It is still early to assess the total extent of the damage with certainty, since the members of the San Roque cooperative are waiting for the valuation of losses by the agricultural insurers. Nevertheless, Moniquí apricots are expected to have suffered severe losses.

According to the manager of the cooperative, David Díez, the frosts "have been recorded in almost every place; therefore, it is difficult to know how much has been left unaffected. I think that whatever is left will be spread over many places."

Source: latribunadealbacete.es