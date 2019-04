The latest frosts have damaged most of the apricot production in Tobarra, as La Tribuna de Albacete has learned from several agrarian sources.The most affected areas are those between Entresierras and Polope and the lower part of El Raso,It is still early to assess the total extent of the damage with certainty, since the members of the San Roque cooperative are waiting for the valuation of losses by the agricultural insurers. Nevertheless, Moniquí apricots are expected to have suffered severe losses.According to the manager of the cooperative, David Díez, the frosts "have been recorded in almost every place; therefore, it is difficult to know how much has been left unaffected. I think that whatever is left will be spread over many places."Source: latribunadealbacete.es