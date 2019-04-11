VOLCANO
Strong explosive activity continues today, April 10 at Kamchatka volcano (Shiveluch), Russia.

Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Tokyo warned of a large volcanic ash plume rising to 33,000 feet (10.1km), or flight level 330, and moving 45 kts to the south.

Particulates ejected to altitudes above 32,800 feet (10km), and into the stratosphere, have a direct cooling effect on the planet.

The KVERT observatory warns that ash explosions of up to 49,200 feet a.s.l. could occur at any time.

This unstable stratovolcano, with a recent eruptive history littered with VEI 4s and 5s, has seen a tremendous uptick in activity so far in 2019.


UPTICK

Seismic and Volcanic activity has been correlated to changes in our sun.

The recent global uptick in earthquakes and volcanic eruptions is likely attributed to the drop-off in solar activity, coronal holes, a waning magnetosphere, and the increase in Galactic Cosmic Rays penetrating silica-rich magma.

