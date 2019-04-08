© Reuters/Alessandro Garofalo



"We can propose a new Europe because we have never governed (in Brussels). We are working for a new European dream. To many citizens and people today, the EU is a nightmare and not a dream."

kicking off the initiative Monday by hosting a meeting with four like-minded European political parties.Fresh from discussions with Marine Le Pen of France's National Rally,believing the alliance "will be a great event for Europe for the next 30 years."Expressing a desire to bring about "radical change," Salvini claims to be interested in more than a change in EU leadership and says he wants to build a new Europe.Monday's meeting included representatives of Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Danish People's Party, and the Finns Party. Joerg Meuthen of the AfD told reporters thatAlthough the parties in attendance have had serious disagreements in the past, they plan to unite aroundaccording to Salvini.While Le Pen herself was not present on Monday, Salvini said her party, theDespite the absence of other potential crucial allies like(who were recently suspended from the European People's Party bloc in the EU parliament) andboth have flirted with the idea and expressed some level of solidarity with Salvini's plans.Salvini will swap the swanky hotel where Monday's meeting was held for Rome's ancient chariot-racing stadium Circus Maximus in May, where