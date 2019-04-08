Spring severe weather season is well underway across the U.S. South, with 125 tornadoes already reported this year across the country. In addition to generating some possible tornado sightings, Saturday's storms across Texas also produced some massive hail. Hailstones up to softball size resulted in some dramatic images of both the storms themselves and the damage they caused, including the battered car featured in the video.
Storms continued to rage along parts of the Gulf Coast on Sunday, causing numerous delays and cancellations at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport through the early afternoon hours.
While NOAA's Storm Prediction Center didn't list any tornadoes among Saturday's storm reports, chasers and local news agencies did report some suspected tornado sightings, as well as damage believed to have been caused by a tornado in San Gabriel, Texas, northeast of Austin.
Here's a look at the damage from what residents believe was a tornado that went through San Gabriel in Milam County pic.twitter.com/QHGA5XJrqH— Adam Hammons (@AdamH_CBSAUSTIN) April 6, 2019
We witnessed several brief tornadoes yesterday in central Texas, including one that likely caused the damage in San Gabriel, TX #txwx pic.twitter.com/CB2bGWXTOd— Tornado Trackers (@tornadotrackers) April 7, 2019
Below are some of the images area residents captured as storms rolled through Saturday and Sunday.
This was the hail in Flo (Leon County, southeast of Buffalo) from earlier today— Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 7, 2019
Hail storm in San Marcos TX 9:05 pm 4/6/2019 #atxweather #texasweather #txwx #severeweather #hailstorm @NWSSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/AperVt3suI— Johannes Schneemann (@hannes_snow) April 7, 2019
@NWSHouston 18:10 4:6/2019 Grapeland. HWY 287/19 pic.twitter.com/ElVFS9BSDK— Chadwick Stelzl (@KD5UMO) April 6, 2019
¡Impresionante! Reportan granizo del tamaño de pelotas de béisbol en Grapeland, #Texas. El @NWSHouston confirmó la caída de granizo en la zona pasadas las 6PM. Foto: Frances Herod pic.twitter.com/KjV4QN3TbJ— Janet Bolívar (@Janetbolivartv) April 6, 2019
Tornado warned storm near Madisonville, TX. @weatherchannel @NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/4V0rAbmhyk— Charles Peek (@CharlesPeekWX) April 6, 2019
Saw a brief tornado NE of Cameron, TX this afternoon and picked up 2" hail stones in Rockdale, TX. #txwx pic.twitter.com/KwCuORv3TN— Adam Cuker (@AdamCuker) April 7, 2019