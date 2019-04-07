The fourth snow survey of the water year
© Department of Water Resources
The fourth snow survey of the water year recorded 106.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 51 inches, which is 200 percent of average for this location, 90 miles east of Sacramento in El Dorado County.
Snow and cold smash Tri-City records.

April records also could fall .

'A California Water Supply Dream': Record Snowpack Measured In Sierra Nevada, Lake Tahoe Region.


Sources