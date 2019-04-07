© Lefteris Pitarakis | AP



Due to recent claims made by WikiLeaks on Twitter that Julian Assange will be forcibly removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London in a matter of "hours or days," MintPress News has brings you this editorial first published last June by journalist Whitney Webb in order to again highlight the dangerous precedent for journalism, free speech and much more the end of Assange's asylum - and his likely extradition to the United States - would set.

The journalistic path of least resistance

It is the role of good journalism to take on powerful abusers" - Julian Assange

© Manu Fernandez | AP



You can either be informed and [be] your own rulers, or you can be ignorant and have someone else, who is not ignorant, rule over you."

The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. ... We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."

"First they came for Assange . . ."

Every time we witness an injustice and do not act, we train our character to be passive in its presence and thereby eventually lose all ability to defend ourselves and those we love." - Julian Assange

it will be the beginning of a larger effort, already underway, aimed at crushing the very type of journalism exemplified by Assange wherever it emerges.

Whitney Webb is a staff writer for MintPress News and a contributor to Ben Swann's Truth in Media. Her work has appeared on Global Research, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has also made radio and TV appearances on RT and Sputnik. She currently lives with her family in southern Chile.