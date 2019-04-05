© Sputnik / Ildus Gilyazutdinov



The crews of two guided missile corvettes of the Russian Black Sea Fleet tested their skills during a test-fire of their primary weapon, the supersonic anti-ship missile P-270 Moskit.The 500-ton, 56 meter-long ships are part of the legacy corvette fleet that remains in service in three of the four Russian fleets.A Tarantul-class corvette carries four such missiles, each of which has 150kg of explosives in its warhead - enough to sink a 20,000 ton ship on a good hit. During exercises a dummy is commonly used, so that the accuracy of the attack can be assessed.