A 6.6-magnitude earthquake jolted 137km NNW of Visokoi Island, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands at 16:14:20 GMT on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 61.0 km, was initially determined to be at 55.5 degrees south latitude and 27.7 degrees west longitude.

Source: Xinhua