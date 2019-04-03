Another view of the waterspout off Arguineguin, Gran Canaria, Canary Islands this morning (9 am), April 3. Report: Raúl Glez @raulgm79 pic.twitter.com/t3LBP74G34 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) April 3, 2019



A huge waterspout was spotted on Wednesday morning churning just out to sea near the Canary Islands - a major tourist hub for UK holidaymakers.The dark, watery vortex was seen speeding along the coast off Las Marañuelas, Gran Canaria. The incident was captured in a short clip which depicts the towering mass in the background of a tranquil port.Another huge waterspout was spotted near the popular island of Lanzarote on March 26.Gran Canaria is one of the most popular islands in the Canaries, attracting 4,587,000 visitors over the course of 2017.