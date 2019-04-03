Snow fell along the western edge of a strengthening storm tracking up the East Coast. This was not a major snowstorm, but it was very unusual for the region for this time of year.
It is difficult for snow to accumulate during the daytime this late in the season due to the stronger, more direct sunlight; however, some minor snow accumulation was reported in parts of central South Carolina and central North Carolina, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.
@wxbrad The view from my living room right now! @TownofWaxhawNC #LifeIsGood #CrazyNCWeather pic.twitter.com/FfFdVsY9Fm— Erin Jordan (@edgjordan48) April 2, 2019
Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of the bigger cities to see some snow accumulate. Tuesday was only the second time since 1915 that the city saw measurable snowfall during the month of April, according to AccuWeather Social Media Manager Jesse Ferrell. The other occurrence took place in 1982.
The snow did not make it far enough west to reach the Smoky Mountains, with cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, staying dry.
Meanwhile, a cold, steady rain fell elsewhere in the Carolinas as the strengthening storm tracked up the Eastern Seaboard.
After Tuesday's snowy scene, temperatures are forecast to rebound to near 70 F across much of the region on Wednesday.
Pollen in slush 🙃 #snOMG @wxbrad @townofmatthews pic.twitter.com/SrYqk8KF7Y— Robyn Montagna (@RobynMontagna) April 2, 2019
When snow is accumulating on the sidewalk next to the puddle full of pollen. #OnlyInNC #NCwx @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/btZyRWa433— Jared Byrd (@jaredkbyrd) April 2, 2019