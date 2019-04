© Twitter user @becky8575



When snow is accumulating on the sidewalk next to the puddle full of pollen. #OnlyInNC #NCwx @TimBuckleyWX pic.twitter.com/btZyRWa433 โ€” Jared Byrd (@jaredkbyrd) April 2, 2019



A rare weather phenomenon unfolded over a small area of North Carolina and South Carolina on Tuesday, making the second day of April feel more like the second day of January.Snow fell along the western edge of a strengthening storm tracking up the East Coast. This was not a major snowstorm,It is difficult for snow to accumulate during the daytime this late in the season due to the stronger, more direct sunlight; however, some minor snow accumulation was reported in parts of central South Carolina and central North Carolina, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces.Charlotte, North Carolina, was one of the bigger cities to see some snow accumulate.The snow did not make it far enough west to reach the Smoky Mountains, with cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, and Greenville, South Carolina, staying dry.Meanwhile, a cold, steady rain fell elsewhere in the Carolinas as the strengthening storm tracked up the Eastern Seaboard.After Tuesday's snowy scene, temperatures are forecast to rebound to near 70 F across much of the region on Wednesday.