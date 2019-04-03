Magnitude 6.5

RAT ISLANDS, ALEUTIAN ISLANDS

2019-04-02 21:35:30.9 UTC Location 52.27 N ; 178.03 E Depth 10 kmhttps://t.co/P3kXjzIcc5https://t.co/WEIUANFBuR pic.twitter.com/f0GbXVc3l6 — Aki Paloheimo (@OmglolU) April 3, 2019



A 6.5-magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of Kiska in the Aleutian Islands near Alaska on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.The quake was registered at 21:35 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 31 kilometres (19 miles) to the northeast of the island at a depth of 19.1 kilometres (12 miles). No casualties or damages have been reported.The Aleutian Islands with their 57 volcanoes form the northernmost part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.