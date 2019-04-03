O:H header image
Attention seems to be getting a lot of.... attention these days. Whether it be due to the rise in attention deficit and related disorders or because new technological devices seem to be robbing us of this essential resource is difficult to say. Yet the mystics have been telling us about our lack of attention and our inability to recognize this since time immemorial. Is the modern world actually withering away our ability to attend, focus and remember, or are we simply more cognizant of our limited abilities against a modern technological background? Is technology shaping us, or simply reflecting what we already are?

Join us on this episode of Objective: Health, where we discuss attention, memory and focus in its many forms, exploring ways of using and improving attention, taking control of what we attend to and the consequences of not paying attention.

And stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment, where she tells us all about doggie dementia.


Time stamps:
Selective attention test: 34:02
Misdirection: 49:26
Pet Health: 1:22:09

For more health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

Running Time: 01:32:34

Download: MP3 - 84.3 MB