YouTube has responded to pressure to ban Tommy Robinson by placing a series of restrictions on the anti-immigration activist's channel, including turning comments off and making his videos undiscoverable.View counts also won't appear on any of the English Defence League founder's videos, and his channel, with over 388,000 followers, will be unable to make money from advertisements, although YouTube already suspended ads on his videos in January.It said that while the far-right activist's videos aren't illegal, it was responding to users flagging his content as potentially violating rules against hate speech and extremism.YouTube was pressured to ban Robinson following similar bans from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and PayPal. British MPs also called on the company to ban him.UKIP advisor Robinson has previously railed against efforts to ban him online, saying the "corrupt media and the establishment" are trying "silence" him.