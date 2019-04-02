On April Fool's day, more than a week after the official beginning of spring, lake effect snow coated much of Upstate New York. A lot of it in some places.
The biggest totals were in Oneida County, where Verona Beach and Durhamville each reported 11.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The nearby city of Oneida, in Madison County, had 8 inches. (See complete chart below.)
In Oswego County, Redfield posted 8 inches, and a spot near the city of Oswego had 7.8 inches.
👀Here is another picture of the 11.4" of snow in Verona Beach👀— Peter Hall (@PeteWeatherBeat) April 1, 2019
📸-Kathy Smith#NYwx pic.twitter.com/Qr3INnf3yK
