Snow covers shrubs in front of this home
© Glenn Coin
Snow covers shrubs in front of this home at the corner of Roby Avenue and James Street in East Syracuse on the morning of April 1, 2019.
You have to admit that Mother Nature has a sense of humor.

On April Fool's day, more than a week after the official beginning of spring, lake effect snow coated much of Upstate New York. A lot of it in some places.

The biggest totals were in Oneida County, where Verona Beach and Durhamville each reported 11.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service. The nearby city of Oneida, in Madison County, had 8 inches. (See complete chart below.)


In Oswego County, Redfield posted 8 inches, and a spot near the city of Oswego had 7.8 inches.



