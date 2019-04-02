A 6.0-magnitude earthquake has been registered off the coast of Mauritius on Monday, the data of the United States Geological Survey (USGS) showed.The quake was registered at 18:39 GMT. The epicentre of the earthquake was located 264 kilometres (164 miles) to the northeast of the town of Port Mathurin at a depth of 10 kilometres.No casualties or damages have been reported.The earthquakes with magnitude 6.0 up to 6.9 are considered to be strong earthquakes according to the Richter magnitude scale. Strong earthquakes can cause damage to some well-built structures in populated areas and are usually felt in wider areas with a range up to hundreds of miles/kilometres from the epicentre.