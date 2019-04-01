Mark Zuckerberg's support for more internet regulation is aimed at keeping Facebook competitive by forcing the government to punish all of Silicon Valley for the tech giant's dismal track record, an analyst told RT.In a seemingly counter-intuitive move, the Facebook CEO has asked governments to step up supervision of tech giants such as his own, and impose sanctions if they refuse to honor stricter rules regarding privacy and political or harmful content.Investigative journalist Dave Lindorff explained that Zuckerberg isn't motivated by accountability, but rather the desire to keep Facebook intact - and protect the company's bottom line."The wolves are getting closer," Lindorff said of government regulators. "I think what Zuckerberg is doing is recognizing that something is going to happen, and rather than face it alone he wants to call for regulation of all his competitors, too."He noted that if Facebook alone is forced to face stricter regulation, the social media giant would likely lose its competitive edge."If [Zuckerberg's] the only one who's regulated, he gets broken up, the company gets smaller, has less power, and gets hurt in the competition with larger entities like Google."