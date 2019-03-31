© THREDBO RESORT



At the start of March it didn't quite feel like summer had ended, and now at the tail-end of the month you could be forgiven for thinking we've arrived at winter very early.While some might be mourning autumn, excitement has taken over on the slopes of Thredbo and Perisher, where the first snow of the year fell over the weekend.The flurries began about 11am Saturday at Perisher, providing a small four centimetre dusting, spokesman Joss McAlpin said.It was not unusual to get a bit of snow at this time of year, he said, with a few small snow falls generally expected in April before more consistent falls in May ahead of the official season.The excitement is set to stick around longer than the actual white stuff though; no more snow is forecast for the week."It's stopped now, we've got blue skies at the moment. It usually doesn't stick around but it's awesome to see it so early," he said.Snow has also fallen at Thredbo,"It has the top of the mountain looking all white. People who were here hiking and biking are now building snowmen," Ms Diver said.While it's still quite chilly up at Thredbo, the snow also won't be on the ground for too long."We don't expect it to stick around too long because the ground is still quite warm," Ms Diver said."Any snowfall is good snowfall. It gets you excited for the year ahead and makes you realise winter isn't that far away at all."