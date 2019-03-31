© Ruptly

The vigil marked the conclusion of a daylong 'pilgrimage' of far-right and traditionalist groups, such as the National Radical Camp (ONR) and the All-Polish Youth, conducted at the site of the local monastery.The event was endorsed by a popular Catholic radio station, Radio Maryja.The spokesperson for the All-Polish Youth, Mateusz Marzoch, said the gathering was especially important, as Polish society is becoming "very much changed by the left-wing circles, mainly through gender ideologies."