Gaza farm IDF soldiers
The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Thursday morning fired tear gas grenades at Palestinian workmen in the southeast of the besieged Gaza Strip as military bulldozers infiltrated into the area.

According to local sources, six armored bulldozers came from a military post behind the border fence in the east of Rafah and entered a border area inside Gaza to level raised plots of land.

During the incursion, Israeli soldiers launched a teargas attack on Gazan workmen collecting aggregate in the east of Rafah, particularly near the Israeli military post of Sofa.