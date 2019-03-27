Cyclone Idai's negative effects have turned economic,in Bulawayo, it has emerged.The hostile weather phenomenon ripped through Manicaland's south eastern districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge leaving a trail of death and destruction as well as overturning livelihoods overnight.According to vendors in Bulawayo, Chimanimani and Chipinge are the major suppliers of fruits and vegetables to the country's second largest city. The infrastructural destruction by the cyclone has left many a supplier and vendor in a lurch."I buy bananas from Chimanimani and resell to vendors and supermarkets in Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Gweru.Muganga said most of the dealers were now contemplating sourcing bananas from neighbouring South Africa."Some of us are sitting on orders which we cannot fulfill because of the cyclone. We are now exploring ways of how we can import the fruits from South Africa because we can no longer source the bananas locally," she said.A crate of bananas which was going for RTGS$10 before the cyclone is now being sold for as much as RTGS$50.Sam Chivave, is a vegetable vendor and one of many whose business has been affected the deadliest storm to hit the country in living memory."The cyclone has affected my onion business. I buy onions from Chimanimani and resell them in Bulawayo.