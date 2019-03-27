"Mr. Avenatti and Mr. Geragos, the alleged co-conspirator, met with lawyers for Nike in New York on March 19 and threatened to release damaging information unless the company agreed to pay the two lawyers millions of dollars and another $1.5 million to the client Avenatti claimed to represent," the claim filed in New York stated, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Avenatti was arrested Monday and charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and allegedly trying to extort $20 million from Nike, according to the Associated Press. Geragos' involvement in the alleged federal extortion case is unknown, and he hasn't been charged with any crime.
A spokesperson confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Geragos is no longer working as a contributor for the cable news network.
"Mark Geragos is no longer a CNN contributor," the spokesman said.
Geragos' client list includes actor Jussie Smollett, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, actress Winona Ryder and the late-Michael Jackson.
Though known by many as a legal contributor on CNN, the website for his firm, Geragos & Geragos, states, "People have this idea that I only play a lawyer on TV, but I'm in court every day. Most of the time there are no cameras. The only audience I need is the jury."
Geragos represents Kaepernick, who recently won a lawsuit against the NFL and also reached a deal last season with Nike. Kaepernick was one of many athletes working under deals for Nike, whose sales and stock sharply rose after Kaepernick's Nike ad campaign launched in September 2018, according to ABC News.
Geragos represented Ryder in 2001-02 after she was charged with shoplifting, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. In 2003, he unsuccessfully defended Scott Peterson, who was found guilty of murdering both his wife, Laci Peterson and her unborn child. Michael Jackson hired Geragos in 2003 after the pop singer was charged with child molestation.
Comment: What a stand-up guy!
Geragos said he was too bogged down with the Peterson case and was reportedly fired by Jackson.
He defended Chris Brown in 2009 for charges of a brutal bodily attack on singer Rihanna. Brown reached a plea deal.
Geragos' latest high-profile case is defending Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who claimed two men took out a "racist attack" on him. Chicago police later discovered the story was fabricated, and the two men were allegedly paid by Smollett to carry out the attacks. Smollett pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, and the case is awaiting trial.
Comment: So CNN is fine having a contributor who defends murderers, pedophiles and brutal women-beaters, but if he's possible suspect in an extortion case, he's crossed the line. Hardly surprising.
See also: #CreepyPornLawyer Michael Avenatti's attempted Nike extortion