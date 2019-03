Mark Geragos, an attorney who became famous for defending celebrities and trying high-profile cases, has reportedly been fired as a contributor to CNN after multiple media outlets reported he is a "co-conspirator" in a lawsuit filed against attorney Michael Avenatti.Avenatti was arrested Monday and charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and allegedly trying to extort $20 million from Nike, according to the Associated Press. Geragos' involvement in the alleged federal extortion case is unknown, and he hasn't been charged with any crime.A spokesperson confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Geragos is no longer working as a contributor for the cable news network."Mark Geragos is no longer a CNN contributor," the spokesman said.Though known by many as a legal contributor on CNN, the website for his firm, Geragos & Geragos, states, "People have this idea that I only play a lawyer on TV, but I'm in court every day. Most of the time there are no cameras. The only audience I need is the jury."Geragos represents Kaepernick, who recently won a lawsuit against the NFL and also reached a deal last season with Nike. Kaepernick was one of many athletes working under deals for Nike, whose sales and stock sharply rose after Kaepernick's Nike ad campaign launched in September 2018, according to ABC News Geragos said he was too bogged down with the Peterson case and was reportedly fired by Jackson., who claimed two men took out a "racist attack" on him. Chicago police later discovered the story was fabricated, and the two men were allegedly paid by Smollett to carry out the attacks. Smollett pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, and the case is awaiting trial.