Six members of a family were killed when a landfall flattened their house in Harnai district of Balochistan on Monday, ARY News reported.He said a two-year-old girl luckily escaped unhurt in the incident.Upon being informed about the incident, rescue teams quickly reached the site and began rescue operations, retrieving six bodies from under the debris. The identity of the victims couldn't be ascertained immediately.It is pertinent to mention here that torrential rains in parts of Balochistan caused flash floods, bringing routine life to a standstill.Last week, China said it has provided $0.2 million financial aid for rehabilitation of flood affectees in Balochistan.Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Yao Jing, handed over the relief cheque to Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai during a ceremony held at Balochistan House.While addressing the event, Yao Jing said that the Chinese government has provided $0.2 million financial assistance to carry out relief activities in the affected parts of Balochistan received heavy downpour.Jing said that the funds will assist rehabilitation of rain affectees in the province. He added that Pakistan was moving on the journey of prosperity, progress and peace.