An aerial view of the flood-hit city of Aq-Qala in Golestan Province

An aerial view of the flood-hit city of Aq-Qala in Golestan Province, Iran
Further flooding has affected parts of Afghanistan and Iran over the last week. Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reports it has provided relief and assistance to around 50,000 people affected by flooding in the northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran over the last few days.

Meanwhile in Afghanistan at least 13 people have reportedly died in flash flooding in Herat province. Flash floods earlier this month affected 14 provinces of the country, leaving at least 63 people dead.


Afghanistan

Local media in Afghanistan reported that at least 13 people lost their lives in flash floods in Herat Province.

Quoting a statement from the provincial governor's media office, TOLO News said that the flash floods began during the evening of Monday 18 March, 2019.

"According to the statement, thousands of acres of agricultural land and hundreds of houses were damaged following heavy rains in the past few days.

At least 13 people lost their lives in flash floods in Herat

At least 13 people lost their lives in flash floods in Herat
"Four women in Ghoryan, one child in Koh Zor, two children in Rubat Sangi, two men in Zinda Jan districts and one man in Herat city lost their lives due to flash floods, read the statement."

Fourteen provinces of the country, including Herat, suffered major flash flooding during the first half of March this year.

According to the latest report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs of 19 March, 63 people are known to have died and a further 31 people have been injured. The highest number of affected people are in Farah, where almost 52,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. A further 32,750 people in Kandahar and 18,340 people in Hilmand also require assistance.

Across eight provinces, Farah, Kandahar, Hilmand, Hirat, Kapisa, Parwan, Zabul and Kabul, 4,874 houses have been destroyed and 7,567 have been damaged. In Farah and Kandahar, more than 140 schools have also reportedly been damaged.

Iran


Meanwhile in Iran, Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) reported flooding in Golestan province following heavy rains which began from 17 March, as well as rising river and sluice levels. The flooding caused major damages in Gonbad-e Kavus, Aqqala and Gomishan counties. Water has been pumped out of 10,063 houses by Red Crescent relief workers. IRCS said it has provided relief services to 38,447 people and provided emergency shelter for around 8,000.

Islamic Republic News Agency reported that rescue teams saved the lives of six people in the flood affected regions and Helicopter Rescue Teams helped people who are stranded in flood waters.

Twelve counties in Mazandaran Province have been affected by flooding. IRCS has provided relief services to over 11,000 people. Over 650 houses have been damaged.