From rain, to hail, and a whole lot of snow, it was definitely a wet, wild and cold winter in Arizona.Many will remember the " Snowpocalypse" that transformed Flagstaff into a winter wonderland.Along with snow in the High Country, there was plenty of rain in the Valley.Hopper says this winter is one for the books, as Arizona hasn't experienced anything like this in over 20 years."There's not any one particular cause," said Hopper. "We just had a very active storm track, and this is something that we typically will see if we get that active storm track during an El Niño yearHopper says winter can stick around, as snow can fall in the High Country through April, but temperatures are expected to increase in the Valley. Also, all that rain could possibly mean a little less dust during monsoon season, but that is yet to be determined.