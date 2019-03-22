A family have returned home to find the 75 year old grandmother had been attacked and mauled by theThe woman, named Iat, was lying in a pool of blood outside the house in Bang Bua Thong, Nonthaburi, on the west side of the Chao Phraya, Bangkok.Sanook reports thatThe family's six pit bull terriers were put back in their cage and the police were called. The woman was home alone with the dogs while her daughter, son-in-law and child were out.Police speculate the dogs were stressed in the heat or were affected by some strange smell. The report doesn't mention what action is being taken against the dogs.Source: Sanook