© Johannes Plenio

Three persons, including a former councillor, we're struck dead during a thunderstorm at Otu-Jeremi town in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.According to Punch newspaper, the incident took place at about 4pm on Tuesday during a downpour.At least one other person was injured at a different location in the area by the thunderstorm.The casualties were said to be waiting for the heavy rain to subside when lightning struck, killing three of the four persons in the building.The casualties were recognised by the people of the community as Mr. Matthew Utuama, a former councillor in the community, Gabriel Djoma and a motor mechanic, whose name could not be ascertained at the time of the report.The trio died on the spot.The mechanic, who was not an indigene of the community, travelled all the way from Onitsha to the community to repair a tipper engine owned by one of the deceased.Meanwhile, the corpses of Utuama and Djoma, both indigenes of Otu-Jeremi, have been deposited in the morgue in the community, while that of the motor mechanic was taken to Onitsha on Wednesday for burial.