Three members of the same family have died while another sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning in chieftainess Mwanjabanthu's area.Eastern Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala confirmed the incident which happened yesterday (Wednesday).Sakala stated that Joseph Phiri, 42 of Chikumba village, chieftains Mwanjabantu's area, reported to police that Jenala Zulu, 30, Nason Zulu, 35, and Lackson Phiri, 48 of the same address were struck by lightning and died on the spot.He stated that Smart Lungu, 22, sustained injuries and is currently admitted to Nyimba District Hospital.Sakala said the incident happened when they victims were collecting groundnuts in the field around 12:00 hours.He stated that the bodies of the deceased were deposited at Nyimba District Hospital.