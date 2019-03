© Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov



Soyuz rockets stand ready to deliver astronauts to space if US manned spacecraft development is delayed, Roscosmos said, after NASA announced plans to purchase additional seats onboard the Russian spacecraft."We are ready to help American partners in case trials of their new manned spacecraft are delayed," chief of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Twitter.The news comes in the wake of delays to NASA's Commercial Crew Program which has yet to develop and certify an American alternative to the Soyuz spacecraft that can ferry astronauts to space from US soil."This Soyuz seat procurement ensures uninterrupted access to the ISS in the event of a delay in US commercial crew launches, mitigating the significant risk to ISS safety and operations that the absence of US crew members at any point in time would cause," NASA's procurement notice states The additional seats would ensure US astronauts' access to the station through September 2020.