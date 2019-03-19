child at library
Some lawmakers are working to make it easier to ban certain books in Florida public schools.

State Representative Mike Hill filed HB 855 in February. The bill was introduced to the House earlier this month.

Rep. Hill believes the bill is essential to protecting children from 'inappropriate' content at school.

"To remove pornography out of our public schools. It doesn't need to be there," said Rep. Hill.

The bill prohibits school employees from providing materials that could be 'harmful to students' or depict sex.

It also requires principals to notify parents and receive written permission from them before students are taught sex education courses.

"I'm all for adults being able to read certain material. I mean that's their choice, that's their freedom. But when we come to school, those children don't necessarily have any freedom. They would have to be assigned to them. If they don't, they could receive a poor grade," said Rep. Hill.

Channel 3 News talked to several parents and community members who think the restrictions are unrealistic.

"How are you going to be able to exclude all of that out of the books...out of everything. I mean, either way it goes, everything is going to insinuate sex," said mother Alice Baker.

"You shouldn't hide your children from that. It's not something you should do. You shouldn't shelter them from things," added community member Brittany Kleback.

Others tell us they support the bill.

"I do think it's a good thing - because if not, these kids will run rampant. We've already got a lot of things going on in the world right now," said grandparent Sean Salter.

Rep. Hill said each schoolboard district will come up with a list of approved instructional material available.

He said examples of books that could be banned included "Angela's Ashes" and "A Clockwork Orange".

"If a parent objects to a book because of the pornography that's in that book, they bring it back to the schoolboard and voice their concern," said Rep. Hill.

He said if parents and the board are not able to come to an agreement, a hearing would then be held by a third-party school resource officer.

Under the current proposed bill, teachers or principals could face felony charges if they provide these materials to students.

Rep. Hill said he plans on amending the bill to reduce that punishment. Click here to read HB 855.

A companion bill has been filed by Senator Debbie Mayfield.