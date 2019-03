© Screenshot Twitter / JasperNeve

Bulgarian policemen inadvertently pepper-sprayed themselves during a protest rally in the country's capital Sofia on Sunday, when they diffused the chemical at demonstrators against the wind.Video has emerged online showing several police officers forming a barricade in a bid to calm the crowd of protesters, some of whom were waving national flags.The protest took place in front of the parliament in Sofia, where people were demanding a referendum that would change the country's constitution and transform the country to a "direct democracy," according to local media.Commenters online suggested that local police were not experienced enough to use pepper spray as violent protests are extremely rare in the country.