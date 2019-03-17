Two explosions were observed from the Popocatépetl volcano in central Mexico on the morning of Saturday, March 16, the country's civil protection agency (CNPC) said.This footage shows an observation flight over the volcano, shared on Friday, and national disaster management agency footage showing the two explosions at 2.57am and 9.30am on Saturday, according to CNPC.The agency on Friday had shared footage from a observation flight over the volcano, which erupted a week prior.Mexico's civil protection agency said a "yellow" alert was in effect for the area surrounding the volcano, and that a 12-kilometer (7.45-mile) security zone had been established.