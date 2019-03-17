© BPBD NTB



A 5.4-magnitude earthquake on Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara, has caused a landslide in North Lombok regency, killing at least five people and injuring more than 30 - most of whom were foreign and domestic tourists.According to a statement issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency on Sunday afternoon, a 5.4-magnitude tectonic earthquake jolted East Lombok regency. The earthquake struck at about 2 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located approximately 20 kilometers north of the regency's Selong city. It was estimated to be 20 km deep.While the agency stated the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami, North Lombok regency administration said it had caused a landslide at the Tiu Kelep Waterfall in Bayan district. The earthquake also destroyed several houses."There were about 40 tourists affected by the landslide around the area. Most of the victims were Malaysians and domestic tourists," the administration spokesman said in a statement.The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency and the North Lombok Health Agency dispatched four ambulances to the scene, as well as medical and rescue personnel to aid and relocate victims. As of Sunday afternoon, the team had rescued 19 people and recovered two dead bodies.Bayan district was one of several areas heavily damaged by a series of earthquakes that jolted the island between July and August last year. More than 500 people were killed while more than 1,500 were injured during that disaster.