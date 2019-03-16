Flooding began last week in parts of Mozambique and Malawi. According to the latest reports, over 500,000 people have been affected with at least 40 fatalities reported.
Since then heavy rain has also affected areas of KwaZulu-Natal Province in South Africa, in particular around the city of Durban.
The Province's Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) reported severe flooding in Inanda, Verulam and KwaMashu, where homes and a bridge were damaged. Cogta said that at least 3 people have died in the flooding. Local media reported more are thought to be missing.
Cogta has organised a team of around 2,000 volunteers to assist clean-up operations. Local media reported that the flooding has dumped huge amounts of trash onto beaches around Durban.
Social Media
KZN floods: Blanket of plastic pollutes Durban beachfront [photos] https://t.co/qqURPoMV3Q— TheSouthAfrican.com (@TheSAnews) March 12, 2019
KwaZulu Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Ms Nomusa Dube-Ncube assessing damage in kwaMashu following yesterday's torrential rainfall. pic.twitter.com/qaKIkPrsXb— eThekwini Muni (@eThekwiniM) March 11, 2019
Today Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube together with eThekwini Mayor Cllr Zandile Gumede visited the affected areas of Amaoti and KwaMashu C Section following heavy rains that occurred yesterday afternoon pic.twitter.com/o2Q9DAvRFk— KZNCOGTA (@kzncogta) March 11, 2019