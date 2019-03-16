© Johannes Plenio

Four people were killed on Thursday evening in a lightning strike at Lupungutu village in West Singhbhum district, police said. The victims were all working in a brick kiln when the lightning strike accompanied by strong winds and rains struck them.The villagers succumbed to injuries while they were being taken to the Sadar Hospital, Chaibasa, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Amar Kumar Pandey. The victims were identified as Paltan Champia, Gura Pingua, Japut Champia and Krishna Munduya, who was a resident of Hathnabeda.The bodies were taken for postmortem, the officer added.